Davide Calabria, AC Milan full-back and captain, spoke to ‘Sky Sport’ about his physical condition and the Rossoneri’s ambitions

David Calabriafull-back and captain of the Milan stopped since last October for the proximal myotendinous lesion of the femoral bicep reported on the Empoli field, he gave an interview to ‘Sky Sports‘ since the Rossoneri’s retirement a Dubai. So here are his statements.

Milan, Calabria between injury, championship and Champions — On his fitness conditions: “I recovered from the injury”.

On the Scudetto fight in Serie A: “I didn’t expect such a long start to the season and not even such a strong Napoli: the Neapolitans are having an incredible championship. January will be a fundamental month because they have a lot of direct matches. Our goal remains the same: to win. To win the second star is a goal, it will be more difficult than last year”.

On the round of 16 of the Champions League against Tottenham: "They are ahead of us at European level, but we want to move forward and we can't wait to face them."

December 12, 2022 (change December 12, 2022 | 15:31)

