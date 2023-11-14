Jacopo Galvani, from Milan to… “We and Mr. Brown”

Appreciated sports journalistcommentator on television (on Telenova) and Milan expert. But not only. Jacopo Galvani and also writer and launches his new novel in these hours. Here you are “Us and Mr. Brown” (complete with a splendid cover by cartoonist Claudio Sciarrone).

The plot of Jacopo’s book? It’s easy to say. A city boy who doesn’t want to get out of bed. He doesn’t want to go and visit his grandfather in his father’s hometown. In his head only social media exists, and the priority is the first of a superhero film. That forced trip will change his life, and he too will discover the importance of James Brown in his family.

How to buy the book? Just go to the Edizioni Dialoghi website and choose your preferred option: home delivery (with free shipping) or, as explained, “pre-order Noi e Mr. Brown, you can collect it comfortably in your city with the personalized dedication by the author“. But be careful: the pre-order copies are part of a limited and exclusive edition of only 100 copies.

