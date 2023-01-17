Buffon, black Sunday in Bari and the rumor of the transfer market on Milan

Buffon had a difficult weekend at Bariafter the night as protagonist at San Siro against Inter in the Italian Cup. The Parma goalkeeper conceded 4 goals at San Nicola (hat-trick by Walid Cheddira – top scorer in Serie B – and goal by Eddie Salcedo at the end). In particular on the third goal Buffon overwhelmed Folorunsho on the corner of the penalty area trying to anticipate it: a foul that perhaps could have been avoided and which cost the penalty, after the intervention of the VAR, then converted by the home team. On social media there were many negative comments against the 44-year-old (they will be 45 at the end of January) former Juventus goalkeeper, after the post-Inter-Parma celebrations.

In the meantime, however, in the last few hours there has been a rather surprising transfer market rumor: Buffon to Milan? The rumor was launched by calciostyle according to which Paolo Maldini would have called him after Inter-Parma: “The Rossoneri manager in fact wanted to test the waters for a possible arrival of the former goalkeeper of the Italian national team at the court of the club in Via Aldo Rossi, given the prolonged unavailability of Maignan”. It’s still: “Obviously the offer would be a 6-month contract with a possible option for a second year should Sportiello not arrive. But on this juncture we are in the field of hypotheses. The 6-month offer is real, however it remains to be understood – and we don’t know this – what the goalkeeper’s reaction was”.

Voice then taken up by Carlo Pellegatti on his Youtube channel: “CalcioStyle speaks of an indiscretion: there may have been contact between Paolo Maldini and Gianluigi Buffon in the last few days. Almost as if Milan wanted to offer Buffon a six-month contract, until the end of the championship, while waiting for Mike Maignan to return in the role of owner”.

The avenues for the transfer market are endless and anything can happen between now and January 31st, but Buffon at Milan hasn’t found any confirmation at the moment.

Milan on the new Maignan: Noah Raveyre for the Rossoneri goal

Also because the Rossoneri are focusing strongly on the green line in these hours. After taking the Colombian goalkeeper Davis Vasquez (class of ’98), they are moving for a talent of perspective (up to now only one presence among the professionals): the 18-year-old Noah Raveyre expiring at the end of the season with Saint-Etienne. The problem for having him immediately is the amount requested by the French, given that the price tag is valued at 1 million euros. Raveyre in the Rossoneri squad now or in June would take the place of the other youngster Andreas Jungdal, who in recent days was loaned to the Austrian Altach coached by Miro Klose with the right to buy.

