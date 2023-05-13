Tension on the Milan-Brindisi flight, passenger refuses to turn off her cell phone: the police arrive

Engaged in a video call, she did not want to turn off her cell phone, causing a three-hour delay on the flight which, from Milan, should have taken her to Brindisi. It happened on Thursday at Malpensa airport. The direct Ryanair that was supposed to take off towards Puglia has accumulated hours of delay according to reports from Il Quotidiano di Puglia.

According to the testimony of those present, despite repeated calls from the crew, the woman allegedly refused to interrupt the video call that was keeping her busy and said she would not turn off her cell phone during the flight. At that point, the crew on board the aircraft stopped maneuvering on the runway in preparation for take-off and called the police. The officers, having arrived on board the aircraft, then made the woman get off. The flight left, but three hours late.

