The partnership between Centrale district, a committee that brings together large hotels, shops and entrepreneurial activities in the Centrale-Republic district, and Avis Milano, grows and is enriched with a third event dedicated to donation after the success of the previous ones: Friday 19 January, from from 8.00 to 12.00, a blood bank will be in operation in front of the Excelsior Hotel Gallia, ready to welcome all those who want to donate blood. The initiative takes place in a traditionally difficult month for Avis which, thanks to holiday absences, a general climate of relaxation and many influences, recorded a 50% drop in donations made and bookings until January 6th, compared to 2023. In particular , as of January 4, 20 fewer donations were registered and as of January 2023, 64 reservations are missing for the next few days; numbers that suggest an uphill month with increasing hospitalizations, a January classic, and decreasing donors as explained by the general director of Avis Milano, Sergio Casartelli.

The donation day organized with Centrale District will involve the employees of the hotels and the various businesses active in the committee but also and above all the citizens* who, after donating, will be able to benefit from a sumptuous breakfast at the Gallia, the city's iconic hotel. To donate you need to consult the information on the AVIS website and register according to the procedures reported on the Centrale District FB page (facebook.com/centraledistrict). Mandatory within five days of the donation, an email to [email protected] specifying name, surname, place and date of birth, tax code, direct telephone contact and preferred time for the donation (those intending to donate are asked to consult the health indications in advance on the AVIS website. Telephone contact with Avis Office. AVIS Milan Donor Service [email protected] 02/70635020_scelta 1