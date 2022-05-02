Daniele Scardina and Giovanni De Carolis will face off in Milan on May 13 at the Allianz Cloud

Friday 13 May, atAllianz Cloud of Milanin the highlight of the Milan Boxing Night organized by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN and broadcast in live streaming and later on demand by DAZN, the WBO intercontinental champion of supermedium weights Daniele Scardina (20-0 with 16 KOs) will defend the title against the former WBA world champion Giovanni De Carolis (30-10-1 with 14 KOs). Tickets are selling fast. To buy them, just write Milan Boxing Night on TicketOne.it and then choose the type of ticket. The cheapest ones cost only 25 Euros. A full house is expected. This match is the most awaited by boxing fans because it pits a rising star (Scardina) and an established champion (De Carolis) against each other who has sustained twice as many fights and accomplished the feat of winning by technical knockout all ’11th round of the world title in Germany against local hero Vincent Feigenbutz on 9 January 2016 in Offenburg.

Unhinge And De Carolis they are also very different in character: Scardina has become a media phenomenon, has participated in very successful television programs such as dancing with the Stars, is at ease at press conferences and other public events. De Carolis is of few words and never wanted to become a media personality even though he recently worked on the film Ghiaccio and this brought him a lot of publicity on television and other media with a large audience. From a technical point of view, Scardina and De Carolis are both top-level boxers even though Scardina has a higher percentage of wins before the limit. In short, the conditions for filling the 5,300 seats of the historic Piazzale Stuparich facility are all there because both boxing fans and people who do not usually follow this sport but know Daniele Scardina because they often see him on television and in the mass media and are curious to see him fight. Same goes for Giovanni De Carolis. In fact, for this meeting generalist media or from sectors other than sports have expressed interest, intrigued by the quality of the match, by the personality of the boxers who will be protagonists and by the interest of the public who has already bought all the tickets for the ringside (the most expensive).

Daniele Scardina is training in Miami Beach, where he has resided for several years, at 5th Street Gym in Dino Spencerthe gymnasium where since 1950 so many champions who have become legendary as the great one have trained Muhammad Ali.

Daniele Scardina launches the challenge to Giovanni De Carolis: “On May 13 at the historic Allianz Cloud I will win”

Daniele, how is training going?

“In the best way. In the morning I am at the 5th Street Gym for a couple of hours and I take care of the boxing part with the teacher Dino Spencer and I do sparring with the professional boxers who attend the gym. In the afternoon I dedicate myself to athletic training for an hour and a half. Recently, I was contacted by the team of world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin. They had set up a training ground at a gym in Hollywood, a Florida city an hour’s drive from Miami Beach, and were looking for a sparring partner for Golovkin. Mutual friends gave them my name and phoned me. I accepted immediately and went to Hollywood with Maestro Spencer. I did a sparring session with Golovkin who complimented me and then I did a second session and then a third. It was a great experience to exchange punches with one of the greatest champions of our time. “

What is your opinion of Giovanni De Carolis?

“From a sporting point of view, he proved to be a champion. From the human point of view, I knew him and I have great respect for him. When I went to Rome to participate in a television program, I trained in Italo Mattioli’s gym and Giovanni was there too: he is a serious man, who knows how to be with others, I have the utmost respect for him. That said, on May 13 at the historic Allianz Cloud I will win! “

This match is getting a lot of attention on the media. Are you aware that you will fight in the match of the year for Italian boxing?

“Of course I am and this gives me further motivation to train to the best of my ability and win on May 13th. I would be delighted if this match brings back to the sports hall people who have stopped following boxing for years and makes people who have never followed it passionate about our sport. “

From when you fight in the Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN events you have won the IBF international title, that of the European Union and the WBO intercontinental championship. Are you satisfied with the results achieved?

“I am very satisfied and I want to keep winning to get closer and closer to my goal: to fight for the world championship.”

The super-medium weight class is full of talent. Is there a boxer you would like to face to get the same media attention in the United States as you do in Italy?

“I’m used to taking one step at a time. Right now, I have to face Giovanni De Carolis and I don’t think about anything else. I would just like to tell everyone to come to the Allianz Cloud on May 13th, don’t miss this great event! ”.