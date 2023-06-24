Olimpia Milano beats Virtus Bologna 67-55 in game 7 of the basketball championship final, wins the series 4-3 and wins the 30th tricolor in its history. Milan dominates the match from start to finish against opponents who shoot very badly. Olimpia ends the first quarter ahead 21-9 and never looks back. Bologna tries to mend between the second and third periods, even returns to -6 but never really reopens the game. Milan brings the victory to port. Among the hosts, a special mention for Gigi Datome (16 points). Bologna isn’t there, 8/32 shoots from 3 points. Tornike Shengelia’s 13 points and Milos Teodosic’s 10 count for little.