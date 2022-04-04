Milan drew 0-0 with Bologna in the postponement of the 31st matchday of Serie A. The Rossoneri climbed to 67 points and took back their solitary first place in the standings, with only one length of advantage over Napoli. Inter are 4 points from the top but must recover a match, right against Bologna, which have 34 points and have nothing more to ask from the championship.

THE MATCH

The match is lively right from the start, Bologna does not make barricades and tries to take advantage of the spaces when it starts again. The first significant chance happens to Leao who at 16 ‘does not frame the Bolognese goal from an advantageous position. At 22 ‘Bologna strikes a shot with Aebischer, who does not scare Maignan. On the other side Brahim Diaz kicks diagonally and finds Medel’s body. Maignan had to fly in the 26th minute to respond to Barrow. Milan shoots repeatedly in the final of the first half with Giroud. The Frenchman performs two head shots: in both cases, Skorupski is flawless. The Polish goalkeeper was also attentive at the start of the second half, when in the 47th minute he used his feet to repel Leao’s poisonous shot. Colossal chance in the 61st minute for Calabria, freed in the area by the invention of the usual Leao. Calabria kicks diagonally, Medel puts his foot in it and the ball comes out on the edge of the pole. Bologna progressively moves back the center of gravity and thinks above all of defending. Pioli’s formation struggles to find spaces and create opportunities. At 86 ‘Tomori can hit his head in blissful solitude but does not frame the goal. In the recovery Ibra tries, always with his head, but the aim is wrong. In the 95th minute Rebic’s ‘head shot’ is precise, but Skorupski completes his perfect evening by swerving over the crossbar. It ends 0-0, Milan are first with some regrets.