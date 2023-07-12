AC Milan and BMW renew their partnership

AC Milan and BMW announce the renewal of partnerships signed in 2021, with the Italian branch of the BMW Group confirming itself as the Premium Partner and Automotive Partner of the Rossoneri. The two brands, global excellences in their respective areas of reference, are united by values ​​such as passion, style, taste for the challenge, the search for the best performance and the limit. But also from belief that sustainability is a fundamental strategic assetboth from a business point of view and in relation to the environment and society, with particular attention to the new generations.

The partnership also aims to embark on an evolutionary path that tends to promote sustainable mobility, both internally and externally to the Club, in order to foster greater awareness of fundamental issues such as reducing the environmental impact and the importance of a circular approach to business.

With the BMW Special Mind project, born in 2014, but which includes initiatives launched since 2003, BMW Italia has also been committed for years to creating value for society and supporting projects that promote inclusion, interculture and both environmental and social sustainability. A commitment also shared by AC Milan, which has always worked to share the positive values ​​of sport through the concrete actions summarized in its RespAct Manifesto and the projects of Fondazione Milan, the AC Milan public charity which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary activity.

These two worlds met for the first time in the BMW on Tour project, born from an idea of ​​the Italian BMW Concessionaires Association (ACIB) and presented at Casa Milan in April. A project in 11 stages, in which athletes with disabilities, employees and volunteers met in exciting football matches. The final, which will see the Official BMW Dealer Team face off against the Insuperabili’s Official Serie A First Team, will be held in September at the AC Milan home, at the PUMA House of Football Sports Centre.

Milan-Bmw partnership, Paolo Scaroni: dedicated to passion, innovation, style and sustainability

In the years to come, AC Milan and BMW will continue to work together to create a series of events and joint initiatives, with the aim of connecting and inspiring fans of sports, engines, innovation, sustainability and lifestyle.

The President of AC Milan, Paolo Scaroni, said: “We are happy to be able to continue our journey together with an important partner like BMW, with whom we share a vision, a set of values ​​and a pioneering future-oriented approach, which over the years has been the engine of innovation for their respective sectors. We are also proud to be able to work with a partner who reflects our attention to social issues, central to our way of doing business, thus allowing us to further enrich a relationship that has already given rise to many initiatives and opportunities in the last two seasons. We are proud to be able to continue walking alongside BMW in the name of passion, innovation, style and sustainability”.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre, President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Italia SpA said: “We are very proud of the partnership with AC Milan and this renewal is the natural consequence of the extraordinary work we have done together over the last two seasons. From the first delivery of the cars to the players to the creation of a special livery for the BMW i4 on the occasion of the presentation of the team’s fourth jersey, up to the launch of the new BMW XM made in national preview in Milanello with the whole team and, of course, the nineteenth scudetto. But I also cannot forget the meetings with our BMW AG board, the social inclusion project with our dealers and the Insuperabili non-profit organization and the incredible evening with all the AC Milan partners, held in our House of BMW in via Monte Napoleon, with the 7 Champions Leagues on display exclusively!”

“It is not only the passion for competition and the continuous search for improvement that unites us – continued Di Silvestre – but also the theme of sustainability at 360°: that of business, that of the environment, that of society. We are both committed to doing our part. And we will continue to do it together for the next two seasons.”

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan, added: “Like our Club, which connects and excites over 500 million fans worldwide, BMW is one of the most recognizable brands globally, capable of reaching far beyond the automotive sector. It is through partnerships such as this that we can aspire to further enhance our brands internationally, benefiting from each other’s strengths, knowledge and expertise”.

