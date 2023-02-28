New frontiers of environmental protest: tire extinguishers are back in action in Italy to declare war on SUVs. “These vehicles – reads their website – are a disaster for our health, our public safety and our climate. Bigger and bigger cars are dominating our cities. And all this just to allow a privileged few to flaunt their wealth”.

They act at night, deflating the tires of large-engined cars, to cause damage to the owners and denounce the damage done by these vehicles to the environment. Yesterday, February 27, the collective celebrated a year of life with a joint action in Europe.

In Milan, 30 SUVs were “neutralised”, but the operations carried out in Bristol (80), London (58), Toulouse (72), Paris (72), Nancy (21), Berlin (22) and Werden (12).

Repeatedly deflating tires and encouraging others to do the same will turn the minor inconvenience of a flat tire into a huge obstacle to driving huge killer vehicles on our streets. We are taking this action because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these huge vehicles. Everyone hates them, except the people who drive them. We want to live in towns and cities with clean air and safe roads. Asking and protesting these things politely backfired. It’s time to act. Join us”.

On their portal online a guide to carry out the operations without taking risks. There is also a section of vehicles “to be avoided”: cars clearly intended for people with disabilities, merchants’ cars (even if large), minibuses and normal-sized cars.