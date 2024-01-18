The most expensive and most virtuous cities in Italy: the ranking of the capitals

The costs, according to i Istat data, they grew by an average of 5.7%, a significant blow for many Italian families. The podium is made up of Milanin first place, followed by Varese And Bolzano.



The most virtuous cities

The most virtuous city is Powerwhich stands at 79th place in the ranking, with the lowest inflation of Italy (+3.7%) and where on average families spent 731 euros more than the previous year.

After the Lucanian capital, here it is Catanzaro (+4.4%, the second lowest inflation ex aequo with Reggio Emilia, +822 euros). On the lowest step of the podium we find Reggio Calabria, third for both inflation (+4.5%) and spending (+840 euros). They also end the year on a positive note Bari (seventh with +5.3% and +920 euros), Ancona (eighth with +4.7% and +934 euros), while closing the top ten of the saving cities we instead find Cagliari (+5.4%, +1014 euros).

The worst cities

Coming instead to the higher price increasesstarting from tenth place here Lecco and Lodi, tied with a +5.7% average inflation and an increase of 1,447 euros. In eighth place he figures Siena (+6.5%, +1,465 euros), then Alexandria (third in Italy for inflation ex aequo with Benevento (+6.6%) and Perugia (+6.4%, +1,470 euros). Moving closer to the black jersey, he is in fifth place Genoawhich in 2023 had, together with Toaststhe highest inflation in the country, +6.9%, with an outlay per family of 1,504 euros more than in 2022. Continued Grosseto (+6.8%, second highest inflation in Italy, equal to 1,533 euros).

He wins the bronze medal Bolzano, with +5.8% and where a typical family had an additional expense of 1541 euros per year in 2023. Second square occupied by Varese+6%, with an increase in spending in 2022 equal to 1,582 euros per family.

It's no surprise that Milan is, despite himself, at the top of this special ranking, with l'inflation average equal to +6.1% which translates into the greatest additional annual expenditure for an average family of 1,656 euros more than in 2022.

READ ALSO: In Rome the quality of life is getting worse and worse: it is the 35th city in Italy

Subscribe to the newsletter

