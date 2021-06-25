About fifteen minors of Milan they decided to celebrate the birthday of one of them in a abandoned building in via Giulio Richard, in the Navigli area. An idea cost dear to one of the kids: the 16-year-old went up to the sixteenth floor, and from there he would fallen fortunately falling for only two floors. Delivered in red code precautionary to the hospital of Niguarda for a severe bruise in one eye and a head injury, iThe young man would not be in danger of life. The incident occurred around midnight on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 June.