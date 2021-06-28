Choosing between Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic is like deciding whether to go on holiday to the sea or to the mountains: they are two different worlds and one solution is not necessarily better than the other. Everything depends on what Milan needs more, in view of a season that will see the Rossoneri play in the league and Champions League. Does it make more sense to focus on a proven striker, from whom you know what to expect? Or is it worth betting on the relaunch of a whimsical and erratic talent, but with great potential?