Experience versus freshness, purchase versus loan: let’s put the two strikers who like the Rossoneri on the balance
Choosing between Olivier Giroud and Luka Jovic is like deciding whether to go on holiday to the sea or to the mountains: they are two different worlds and one solution is not necessarily better than the other. Everything depends on what Milan needs more, in view of a season that will see the Rossoneri play in the league and Champions League. Does it make more sense to focus on a proven striker, from whom you know what to expect? Or is it worth betting on the relaunch of a whimsical and erratic talent, but with great potential?
