Milan between the missing results and the Theo Hernandez and Leao case, Fonseca’s dismissal rate plummets

The alarm bells are already ringing for Milan at the first break of the championship. The two points in three games (in between the defeat at Parma) are just one of the problems of Paulo Fonseca.

Despite the immediate denial by those directly involved, it has also caused discussionexclusion of Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao from the first minute, with the two who did not participate in the cooling break in the second half of the match against Lazio.

This is why bookmakerswrites Agipronews, see a high risk of a premature farewell for the Portuguese coach, who arrived only a few months ago: the odds of a dismissal or resignation by the beginning of 2025 are set at 1.65 on Snai and 1.75 on Goldbet, down from a week ago, when it was set at 3.50.

The road to the 20th title is also uphill. Conquering the second star for Milan pays 12 times the stake on Better (at the beginning of the championship the title was quoted at 8).

