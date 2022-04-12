The works have been underway for some time. The Rossoneri general staff identified the offensive critical issues already at the market in January, but there were no opportunities to intervene during the race. Rather Maldini and Massara, Rossoneri dt and ds, have begun to establish a series of contacts aimed at accompanying the tactical metamorphosis of Stefano Pioli, now increasingly convinced of marrying, next season, the 4-3-3 instead of the tested 4 -2-3-1. Therefore Domenico Berardi’s candidacy gradually gained momentum.

Summit

–

And now we get to the heart. In fact, the summit between the Milan leaders and the CEO is imminent. del Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, in which we will certainly speak of the man-symbol of the neroverdi. Of course, the negotiation does not appear easy, given that the request from the Emilian club is around 30 million, a figure that does not fall within the Rossoneri parameters: although appreciated Berardi is 28 years old and, in the logic of ownership, does not represent an investment. . This is why an offer is outlined that starts from a loan and which obviously includes a series of bonuses: a bit like what happened last summer for Locatelli at Juve. It is a road that takes a long time, but it must also be said that everyone likes Berardi between via Aldo Rossi and Milanello: Pioli in particular who had put him at the top of his list a year ago. And the player evidently follows this story with clear interest. The idea of ​​putting himself to the test in a top-tier club attracts him and this (indirectly) can help the AC Milan strategy. But other important names are also on the radar of Maldini and Massara, starting with the Dutch Noa Lang, 22, the strength of Bruges, who has already made a splash in the Champions League. As well as Charles De Ketelaere, the 21-year-old Belgian international. It goes without saying that the cost of their tags is high, considering that half of Europe is on their trail.