In recent days he has found his smile again. At least in part. Ismael Bennacer has been out for months and has not yet seen the pitch this season, but he is slowly getting back to training together with the rest of the team. The Algerian continues to work to recover from the problem in his right knee (the lesion of the femoral condyle cartilage) which reached the Champions League semi-final with Inter and return to Stefano Pioli’s orders as soon as possible. Meanwhile, he was a guest on the “Paye Ta Graille” format, giving a long interview on the Instant Foot YouTube channel.

THE DERBYS — Among the topics touched upon is the derby and what seems like a curse for the Rossoneri, after the 5 defeats in a row in 2023: “We are not affected by the statistics that see us in difficulty, we prepare well for each match. In the last match I wasn’t there against Inter, but I spoke with my teammates and the coach. I know they gave everything. It may be that some players were more tired at a certain point in the match, perhaps Inter are in some things stronger. He always scores early, it’s an aspect we need to improve on.” Then a comment on the championship fight: “Milan and Inter fight to the death in Serie A and in the Champions League. We’re talking about the most complicated rivalry.” See also Luis Diaz, starter! Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE, follow the Premier League match

CALHANOGLU — The derby theme gives the Algerian the hook to talk about the great ex Calhanoglu and the move to the Nerazzurri: “I didn’t know anything. I discovered it at the last minute, when Eriksen was ill. Hakan wanted to stay at Milan, but I don’t know what happened. It may be that they haven’t reached an agreement. We are friends, yes, but on the pitch there is no friendship with opponents and even more so in a derby. I respect the choice he made, but when I read about that transfer I thought that he didn’t really do it.” Bennacer also speaks in this sense about his future: “I have too much respect for Milan to behave in this way. Inter can offer me what they want, but something like this won’t happen. It doesn’t mean that I will stay here for my entire career , but I will definitely never go with them.” See also Zhang: "I'd like the derby in the quarterfinals. We have to be at the top in Europe too"

LEAO — Among the topics touched on, there is a comment on the relationship with the star Leao. “Rafa and I arrived together that summer. On the pitch he’s incredible, but off it he’s more relaxed. He’s like a younger brother, if I can I even give him some advice. I’m like that with the other teammates too, the team comes first “. Speaking of the experience at Milan, one of the key words of the Rossoneri midfielder’s speech is “responsibility”: “I feel like a leader, but this doesn’t mean that I feel stronger than the others. However, I have more responsibility when you put on the Milan shirt you have to set an example. Today I try to make new people feel at home. I give them my number and tell them not to hesitate to call me if they need anything.”