In view of the match between Milan and Cagliari, Yacine Adli could see himself excluded from the starting lineup again and, in the meantime, he writes on social media…

The Milan seen so far has showcased those new players arriving during the crackling summer signing campaign. Pulisic , Loftus Cheek , Reijnders , Okafor And Musah they have already been able to taste the warmth of San Siro. However, Rossoneri fans are still waiting for the resolution of a mystery that has persisted since last season.

But where is Adli?

This is the Algerian midfielder Yacine Adli. The class of 2000 arrived from Bordeaux he just can’t find space in Stefano’s ranks Pegs. The Rossoneri coach had also named him as assistantKrunic but, from the probable lineups that are circulating, it doesn’t seem like they can even take advantage of the Bosnian’s injury. A mocking fate for what little Adli he managed to show on the pitch. Still immature, of course, but the qualities are there and for this reason we ask ourselves: why doesn’t he play?