Milan continues to get closer to the Scudetto. With any luck, the Rossoneri beat Fiorentina in a very hot Meazza and are now five points ahead of Inter, who will visit Udinese today. La Viola, meanwhile, absolutely needed to win to stay alive in the fight for European places and avoid their fourth consecutive loss between Serie A and the Italian Cup.

He didn’t know how to do it, but his performance was much better than the last two. The first part was even: Theo scored a great goal, annulled for offside and Giroud touched the 1-0 with a lob that ended outside, a pass from Kessie.

The Viola He was also close to scoring with Igor and, in the second half, a great header from Cabral, well neutralized by Maignan. The rossoneri did not dominate the game (Fiorentina finished with 52% possession and the same number of shots on goaltwo), but they began to get closer to the rival area with Ibrahimovic, who came onto the field in the 67th minute and was received with a loving ovation.

The decisive goal, however, came thanks to a huge gift from Terracciano. The goalkeeper was the umpteenth victim of these weeks of starting play from behind, an unexpected help for Milan. The goalkeeper, like Meret at Empoli-Naples and Radu at Bologna-Inter, had a bad pass and handed the ball to the rival, in this case Leao, who entered the area and opened the can, scoring 10 goals in this course. It was the goal that unleashed the joy of Milan, although it is still early to talk about alirón. The calendar (Verona, Atalanta and Sassuolo) and Inter make it impossible to relax, but Pioli has taken an important step forward towards something historic. In the last 20 years, Milan have been champions only twice…