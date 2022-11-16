The Rossoneri are at the bottom of the rankings for goals from substitutes: only 3 against Napoli’s 9

Rebic, Leao and Giroud have in common… the bench. Sounds strange, but that’s how it is. In fact, all three have brought points to Milan by taking over the match in progress. Rebic against Empoli, Leao against Monza and Giroud against Spezia. Total points earned by Pioli with their appearance on the pitch: three.

Ahead — Many? Not really, when compared to other teams. Napoli sent nine players into the net, with 8 points more in the standings. Sottil’s Udinese, however, a revelation team until a month ago, follows with eight (and 4 points earned). Samardzic and Nestorovski the last two on the scoresheet. Lazio, Fiorentina, Inter and Monza complete the podium with five (all between two and three points more). So many. From the usual Simeone, twice decisive against Milan and Cremonese, to Luis Alberto. From Beto’s three goals to Tucu Correa’s two. In this respect, Milan is struggling a bit. The Rossoneri are in the middle of this ranking, flanked by Salernitana, Sassuolo and Empoli, who caught up with the other teams thanks to Nicol Cambiaghi’s flash against Cremonese, who scored 16 seconds after entering the field. Lecce also rose to three, thanks to Lameck Banda’s goal – the first in Serie A – in the success against Sampdoria in the last round. Mourinho’s Roma concludes: Volpato and El Shaarawy, both in the net against Verona at the Bentegodi, were also joined by Matic, protagonist of the 1-1 goal against Turin with expired time. See also Milanello: the greeting of the fans to the team. Selfies and autographs and many choirs

Better than … — The reasons behind the few goals from the bench? Perhaps the scarce contribution of the newcomers, with De Ketelaere still in the shadows and Origi out of action for several games (the former Bruges has always taken over in the last 5 games). Diaz did well when he started from the beginning and less, much less, when he was called to give a jolt. Another alarm bell can be injuries. Pioli still does not have Saelemaekers, Ibra, Florenzi, Calabria and Dest at his disposal. Despite a not encouraging figure, however, Milan still managed to do better than Juve, stopped by goals from Fagioli and Milik, while Atalanta stopped by one. We are talking about Ademola Lookman, a revelation in the league with 7 goals in 15 games, who scored against Sampdoria on matchday two and was almost always a starter from then on. Two rings also Bologna and Cremonese, with Sampdoria and Verona stopped at one like the Goddess. Turin and Spezia close the standings, both with zero goals with the substitutes. See also Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich, live: the entire Champions League, live

