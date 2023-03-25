EA7 Milano also gets rid of Bayern 99-74 without worries and remains in the running for a place in the playoffs. Bologna’s run-up, on the other hand, stops on the physical wall and Real Madrid’s superior talent, which extinguishes dreams of a now impossible comeback towards eighth place.

Milan-Bayern Munich 99-74

—

Race always firmly in the hands of coach Messina’s men who take off already in the first quarter. High-level collective test of the Italian champions, with a dominant Napier, who shut down the Bavarian attack, the only Obst in the day for coach Trinchieri’s men. Immediately reactive Milan that puts the guests’ guns in difficulty, Lucic defused, the home red and whites sign the first mini break thanks to Tonut’s adrenaline and Melli’s four points. It’s Voigtmann’s turn to exalt himself in the Milanese orchestra, the German’s blaze that is worth the double-digit margin, 15-4. The dizzying rotations of coach Trinchieri begin as he seeks new life from the bench, Wimberg interrupts the great Bavarian thirst but EA7 is still the mistress of the match, the Forum enjoys a rediscovered Shields, Baron’s three-point game signs the plus 17 at first siren, 25-8. Olimpia also fires at the start of the second period, Baron picks up where he left off, the lead goes over 20 points, 29-8. Shaken and at the limit of the technical KO, Bayern clings to Obst’s inventions, the Milanese amusement park is always on, this time luck and barrels from Luwawu-Cabarrot, 34-11. Coach Ettore Messina’s machine at the limit of perfection, on plus 25 EA7 catches his breath leaving moments of oxygen for the guests, Cheatham’s energy and the usually obsessed Obst avoid the shipwreck already at the interval, 49-36. The Germans try a desperate comeback after the long break, the verve of Walden and Obst, however, fail to really get the guests back in the running. Napier is manager and finisher at the same time, the American point guard joins Voigtmann and Melli, Luwawu-Cabarrot for the comfortable 65-46 in the 26th minute. In the splendid red-and-white chorus there is also room for Thomas’s contribution, on velvet also the closing of the third period for EA7, 72-54. The last part of the match for Olimpia is also in controlled administration, the helm in the hands of Napier who still extends the lead from the Bavarians, final of Tonut and Davies the royal seals, 84-61. (Marco Taminelli)