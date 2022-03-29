Eighteenth European success for Olimpia which is temporarily worth third place. Shields top scorer, great match for Melli

Double toast for the AX Milano che beats a brave Bayern 84-77 and pocket the home factor for the next playoffs. Bavarians on the run in the first part of the race with Lucic in evidence, in the second half the Milanese return signed by a Melli (11 points with 13 rebounds) prodigious in the colored area. The final is all about a lethal Shields in attack (22 points) that extinguishes the comeback of the men of coach Andrea Trinchieri.

Battle – Good start for Milan who immediately tries to involve a reactive Tarczewski, Bayern’s immediate response with 5 quality points from the former Radosevic, 4-9 signed by Lucic. The race of the Bavarians continues and they also find Jaramaz’s blitz for the most 7, Milan relies on the class and experience of Hines and Rodriguez to get back in touch, 12-14. Roaring the red and white defense that now controls the colored area, a perfect choral action leads to overtaking with a bang from the corner of Daniels 15-14. The last blaze of the fourth is German with Hilliard as protagonist, 15-19 at the first siren. Many mistakes and turnovers for both attacks in the opening of the second period, Bayern are the first to break free, 15-24. Daniels shakes Olimpia back to only one possession, the former Lakers himself is sanctioned by an unsportsmanlike who restores oxygen to the guests, Sisko for the first double-digit advantage, 21-31. The AX wastes some chances from the line but finds new life from Shields and Melli, all the former Pelicans’ job in the partial that brings Milan back to minus 3 at the interval, 33-36. See also Now he is Enes Kanter Freedom: free in fact and ... in name

Partial angry white and red after the long break, Datome hits from the bow, Hall puts the arrow, 40-38. The former Bamberg effectively attacks the Bavarian exteriors, holding up the guests despite Olimpia’s greater aggression, 46-43. More inspired by the hosts who try the break with Rodriguez, 53-46. The tension and intensity of the challenge rise, a paw by Tarczewski leaves two possessions of advantage to the penultimate siren, 56-50. Delaney’s first seal gives further impetus to the AX escape attempt, Bayern still have resources to hold on to the game, triple by George and Hilliard, 62-59. Four jewels from Shields (blocked, counterattack and two triples) do not extinguish an indomitable Bayern, Sisko and Rubit for at least 2, 72-70. We need the decisive push that comes from a demonic Melli with an attacking rebound, the technician attached to Trinchieri and a naivete from Lucic definitively condemn the Germans, 80-71 of the usual irrepressible Shields. See also Milan, what a blow with Maccabi: the comeback of the 2nd quarter is an illusion

Milan Shields 22, Melli and Hall 11

Monk Lucic 26, Jaramaz 14, Hilliard 11

March 29, 2022 (change March 29, 2022 | 23:47)

