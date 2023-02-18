He hadn’t played for almost a year. He hadn’t seen the field for 279 days. In January he was within an inch of Adana Demispor. But here he is again on the field. Tiemoué Bakayoko was seen again in the final minutes against Monza. The Frenchman hadn’t played since Milan-Atalanta on May 15, the penultimate day of the championship, that of Theo Hernandez’s goal from door to door. Pioli threw him into the fray after almost a year and he replied present.

Out of the plans and the Champions list. Bakayoko’s first six months, starting all summer and in the last winter session, were nightmarish. Like a 2022 where you only played four games, of which only two as a starter. In January he was one step away from Vincenzo Montella’s Adana in Turkey. The club president had spoken about it a few days after the transfer market closed: “The boy went to the Milan headquarters at two in the morning to sign the contract. We don’t know what happened”. He is currently still on loan from Chelsea but will return to the base in June. Meanwhile, Pioli gave him a scant ten minutes against Monza. Bakayoko responded present, also sweeping a ball from the AC Milan area in the final minutes. He was the only outfield player who didn’t score even a minute.