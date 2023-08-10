Who hasn’t played against Monza and several Primavera players on the pitch. Absent – among others – De Ketelaere, Saelemaekers and Okafor
A defeat in silence, behind closed doors, away from the press, notebooks and cameras. Milan lost 1-0 against Trento in the Wednesday friendly played at Milanello. The match goal was scored by Leon Sipos, the twenty-three-year-old Croatian striker, but a couple of details emerged from the Rossoneri side: the absence of De Ketelaere, now ever closer to Atalanta, and the debut among the “big” players of the fifteen-year-old Francesco Camarda, striker of which much has been said for several years. Born in 2008, born the day after Ancelotti’s Milan won at Empoli, Camarda came on in the second half and fiddled about ten minutes. He is part of Abate’s Primavera, he will play under age. We will hear about it.
Pioli has left those who played and won the Berlusconi Trophy against Monza to rest. Starting line-up: Sportiello between the posts, Florenzi and Bartesaghi full-backs, Kjaer and Simic central tandem. Adli was the director, Musah and Pobega the mezzali. The American made his debut with the Milan shirt. Forward space to Chukwueze, Colombo and Romero. In addition to De Ketelaere, Saelemaekers (fever), Caldara, Origi, Ballo-Touré, Messias and Calabria are also out. The Primavera team found space in the second half: Zeroli, Chaka Traoré, Camarda, Eletu, Nsiala and Alex Jimenez, full-back taken from Real. First minutes in the Milan world for him too. The next appointment is against the Tunisians of the Étoile Sportive du Sahel. It will be played on August 12 at Milanello. Behind closed doors again.
