A defeat in silence, behind closed doors, away from the press, notebooks and cameras. Milan lost 1-0 against Trento in the Wednesday friendly played at Milanello. The match goal was scored by Leon Sipos, the twenty-three-year-old Croatian striker, but a couple of details emerged from the Rossoneri side: the absence of De Ketelaere, now ever closer to Atalanta, and the debut among the “big” players of the fifteen-year-old Francesco Camarda, striker of which much has been said for several years. Born in 2008, born the day after Ancelotti’s Milan won at Empoli, Camarda came on in the second half and fiddled about ten minutes. He is part of Abate’s Primavera, he will play under age. We will hear about it.