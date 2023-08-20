A man died in the night after attempting to enter the Sky headquarters in Milan-Rogoredo. The man, in a state of alteration, was blocked by the security guards around midnight and shortly after accused of illness. The vigilantes tried to revive him but he was transferred to the San Raffaele hospital and declared dead. An autopsy will be performed on the man’s body which will have to ascertain the causes of death. The agents of the Mobile Squad of the Milan Police Headquarters are investigating.