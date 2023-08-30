A Delta flight from Milan experienced severe turbulence while on approach to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, after landing 11 people were rushed to hospital. As reported by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Airbus A350, which took off from Milan, landed after encountering turbulence about 40 miles north-east of the airport. The aircraft was carrying 151 passengers and 14 crew members. Among the injured there are both passengers and crew members of Delta flight 175. It is not yet clear whether there are seriously injured among the hospitalized and what their nationality is. This, however, recalls CBS, is only the latest in a series of accidents this year in which passengers and crew members were injured by the strong turbulence encountered in flight.

One person died in March when a Bombardier CL30 jet en route from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in New Hampshire to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia encountered severe turbulence. That flight was forced to reroute to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

Several people were hospitalized in another crash in March after a Lufthansa flight from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany encountered turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The next day, about 20 passengers and crew members of the Condor flight from Frankfurt to Mauritius were injured in turbulence.