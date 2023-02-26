Milan-Atalanta 2-0, the Rossoneri report cards

Maignan vote 6 He comes back on an evening of complete relaxation: Atalanta never gives him any headaches. But his charisma is felt and conveys security not only to the team, but to the entire San Siro

Kalulu rating 6.5 Impeccable defensive phase, always ready to restart to lend a hand on the offensive front

Thiaw vote 7.5 Clear the dreaded Hojlund from the field. He is in his fifth starting role with the Milan shirt but plays with the experience and personality of a seasoned leader.

Thiaw and Hojlund (IPA photo)



Tomori vote 7 Attentive, fast, concentrated: Lockman doesn’t see the ball and the music doesn’t change when Muriel enters.

Messias vote 6.5 Running game and full range sacrifice. He misses a goal two meters from goal by kicking very high, but redeems himself in the final by bagging the 2-0 goal with a touch below that surpasses Musso and closes the match. (from 87 Saelemaekers sv)

Tonali vote 7.5 Pressed across the board, it is the heart of Milan that devours Atalanta in one bite

Krunic vote 7 Performance bordering on perfection to protect the defense and manage the ball. It’s just a pity the admonition that costs him the disqualification in view of the away match on the Fiorentina field

Theo Hernandez vote 7.5 The scoresheet reads “Musso’s own goal”, but the goal was a feat “made in Theo”: a beautiful volley that deservedly puts Milan in the lead. The Frenchman found his race and brilliance once again, leaving the difficult post-World Cup month of January behind him for good.

Brahim Diaz vote 6 A few quality plays, such as when he unmarks Leao in the area in the first half (but the Portuguese tries the shot that ends very high), many quick actions and tears that always keep the Atalanta defense in tension. (From 73rd De Ketelaere SV)

Giroud vote 6.5 He lacks the goal that he doesn’t find in a couple of favorable situations, but gives many banks to his teammates capable of putting the Goddess in crisis: first of all the header that sends Theo Hernandez to shoot at Milan’s 1-0.

(From 73rd Ibrahimovic vote 6: what a thrill the roar of San Siro as he enters the field, the chorus of fans immediately starts for him. A clip after 280 days away from the football fields is enough to understand that Zlatan’s class and charisma will be fundamental in the final sprint of this AC Milan season)

Rafael Leao vote 6.5 He has two or three scoring chances which he doesn’t exploit properly, but he works very well as an assist man: one for Giroud in the first half who sends high, two for Messias in the second half and the Brazilian closes the match on the second. (from 88th Rebic SV)

Stefano Pioli vote 7 Best Milan of this beginning of the year: the signs of growth had been evident for a few weeks, but the night at San Siro against Atalanta definitively put the black period of January on file. The team has found defensive solidity (fourth consecutive cleen sheet) and mental solidity in managing the match. A round of applause for the work of the Rossoneri coach.

