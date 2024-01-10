Milan Atalanta live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Italian Cup match

MILAN ATALANTA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Wednesday 10 January 2024, at 9pm Milan and Atalanta take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the 2023-2024 Italian Cup. Where to watch Milan Atalanta live on TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Italian Cup match between Milan and Atalanta will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Canale 5. There will be an extensive pre- and post-match program with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Milan Atalanta's kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 10 January 2024. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Infinity. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Milan Atalanta on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

Milan (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Calabria, Gabbia, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Jovic.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, De Ketelaere.

