San Siro

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini threw a sandwich from his car to that of some Milan fans who flanked him at the traffic lights. It happened on Sunday evening at the end of Milan-Atalanta, won by the Rossoneri at San Siro. In the video, a Milan supporter is heard making fun of Gasperini, reminding him that he has never won anything; the coach responds by throwing a sandwich at his car.



00:09