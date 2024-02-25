Milan and Atalanta drew 1-1 in the match scheduled today for the 26th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A, played at the 'Meazza' stadium in Milan. Koopmeiners responded to the home team's lead with Leao in the 3rd minute with a penalty in the 42nd minute. In the standings the Rossoneri are third with 53 points, 13 points behind leaders Inter and 4 points behind second-placed Juventus; while the Orobic team are fifth at 46 points, two points behind fourth-placed Bologna.

The match

The hosts started with their foot pressed on the accelerator and took the lead after just three minutes. Leao breaks through on the left, leaps past two players, enters the area and shoots to the far post, beating Carnesecchi. In the 12th minute, the guests attempted a reply with a collective action concluded by the former De Ketelaere with a shot that ended not far outside Maignan's goal. In the 17th minute Atalanta tries again with De Ketelaere who passes the ball backwards for Koopmeiners and Adli does well to eliminate his chance to shoot. In the 20th minute, a chance for Loftus-Cheek who, following a cross from the right, intervenes with his head, sending the ball just over.

At the half hour mark, another progression from Leao on the left ended with a cross to the center which none of his teammates reached in time. In the 37th minute the Rossoneri protested for a handball in the penalty area by Holm, after a consultation with the VAR the referee allowed it to continue. In the 42nd minute there were also protests following a tackle by Giroud on Holm in the Rossoneri area, Orsato went to review the episode at the VAR and awarded the penalty to Atalanta. From 11 meters Koopmeiners surpasses Maignan and makes it 1-1, a score that goes to half-time.

At the start of the second half Gasperini appears with Lookman and Zappacosta instead of De Ketelaere and Holm. Milan plays the match with the Orobic players careful not to concede any space. In the 16th minute Calabria, who had come on for a few minutes for Florenzi, challenged Carnesecchi in a difficult save with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area. In the 23rd minute Leao accelerates and passes the ball to Loftus Cheek, the English midfielder is unable to hit the target from a good position. A minute later Milan were once again close to taking the lead, Leao fed Pulisic who flew in and finished: the ball went just wide.

At the half hour mark, another attempt by the home team with a shot from outside by Loftus Cheek: a very powerful shot which Carnesecchi uses his fists on. In the 35th minute, a double goal for Milan, first an attempt by Leao with a save by Carnesecchi and then Giroud with a save on the line by Zappacosta. In the final, the home team still takes the lead but without managing to create further dangers in Carnesecchi's area.