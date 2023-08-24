San Siro reopens its doors to Milan and does so while maintaining a very pleasant tradition. For the Diavolo’s home debut against Turin, scheduled for Saturday evening at 20.45, the Meazza – net of the away sector – will be sold out. Approximately 72,000 spectators are expected, a figure that has now become one must of the Rossoneri at home.

from abroad

—

A figure that is moreover consistent with the season ticket campaign which sold out in a few weeks with 41,500 detached passes. Of the 72,000 spectators expected with Turin, around 10,000 will come from abroad. Among the most represented countries: USA, Israel, France, United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany. Also expected in the grandstand is RedBird’s number one, Gerry Cardinale, who also attended Milan’s first outing in Bologna. The accessibility program “Milan for all” also restarts on this first day, through which in every home match the Rossoneri club makes available to its fans with disabilities or from complicated social contexts, some dedicated entrances and an audio description service for blind and visually impaired.