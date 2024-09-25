The Municipality of Milanled by the Mayor Giuseppe Salaa radical has decided traffic block of polluting vehicles. In particular in the Lombard capital since last February 25, 2019, within the so-called Area B of Milanaccess is prohibited from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays), from 7.30 to 19.30, to cars Euro 0 petrolto the Diesel Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3to the Euro 0 motorcycles and to heavy vehicles over 12 meters in length. From October 1, 2022 the ban also applies to Euro 5 diesel vehicles.

The long list of traffic bans and traffic block in Milan Area B it continued from October 1, 2020: stop to Euro 1 petrol cars and Euro 4 diesel commercial vehicles. Due to the pandemic, the Municipality of Milan has temporarily suspended the ban on access and circulation for Euro 4 Diesel vehicles, from 9th June 2021but which came into force immediately after the cessation of the state of emergency (March 31, 2022).

From the October 1, 2022 the ban concerns Euro 2 petrol cars and even the Euro 5 diesel. From the October 1, 2025 Euro 3 petrol cars and Euro 6 diesel cars will no longer be able to circulate. The ban will continue in 2025 with Euro 4 petrol cars and from 2030 Circulation within Area B is prohibited even for the most modern cars diesel Euro 6d Temp and Euro 6 D.

DATE PROHIBITION February 25, 2019 – Petrol Euro 0 Diesel Euro 0-1-2-3 without FAP

– Diesel Euro 3 with FAP as standard and V.5 range > 0.025 g/km or no value

– Diesel Euro 0-1-2-3 with after-market FAP and particulate mass class < Euro 4

– Dual fuel Diesel/LPG and Diesel/Methane Euro 0-1-2 October 01, 2019 – Diesel Euro 0-1-2-3 with after-market FAP installed after 12/31/2018 and particulate mass class equal to at least Euro 4

– Diesel Euro 3 with FAP as standard and V.5 range > 0.0045 g/km April 1, 2020 – Dual fuel Diesel/LPG

– Diesel/Methane Euro 3 January 11, 2021 – Petrol Euro 1 October 1, 2022 – Petrol Euro 2

– Diesel Euro 3-4 with FAP as standard and V.5 range <= 0.0045 g/km

– Diesel Euro 4 without FAP or with FAP as standard and field V.5 > 0.0045 g/km or without value

– Diesel Euro 0-1-2-3-4 with after-market FAP installed by 31.12.2018 and particulate mass class equal to at least Euro 4

– Diesel Euro 4 with after-market FAP installed after 12/31/2018 and particulate mass class equal to at least Euro 4

– Diesel Euro 5 October 1, 2025 – Petrol Euro 3

– Diesel Euro 6 ABC purchased after 12/31/2018 October 1, 2028 – Petrol Euro 4

– Diesel Euro 6 ABC purchased by 12/31/2018 October 1, 2030 – Diesel Euro 6 D_TEMP

Milan Area B bonus and exemptions

Every driver also has some bonuses in the Milan Area B, namely some pre-established accesses per year. In detail, in the first year they are allowed 50 accesses to everyone (even non-consecutive); from the second year onwards, residents will have a bonus of 25 accesses per year, all the others only 5. Watch out for the fine which is 80 euros.

The Municipality has also planned some Exceptions: they benefit from it classic carsvehicles with the permit disabled (if the owner is on board) and those used for transporting disabled peoplethe vehicles for transport of the sick who require life-saving therapies, the vehicles headed to an emergency roomprovided that the passage is registered on the municipal website by the end of the day following the day of entry.

Anyone who passes under the cameras for the first time with a prohibited car receives a information letter from the Municipalitywhich explains how to register on the municipal website to obtain the free access bonus. If you go there a second time then the automatic fine of 80 euros.

In total in Milan there are 55 active cameras that monitor the entrances to Area B. Here’s where they are: via Anassagora, Baroni, Basilea, Cassinis, Fantoli, Carlo Feltrinelli, Gallarate 1 and Gallarate 2, Gonin, Mecenate, Giuditta Pasta, Pirelli, Rogoredo, Sarca, Tofano, Zurich, Corelli, Camillo and Otto Cima, Rubattino, Caduti di Marcinelle, Monneret de Villard, Carnia, Palmanova and Palmanova at the height of the railway bridge, Cambini, Clitumno, Assietta, Gabbro, Bovisasca, Oriani, Certosa 1 and Certosa 2, Bressanone, Capodistria, Montefeltro, Columella, Sesto San Giovanni, Fulvio Testi, Comboni, Senigallia 1 and Senigallia 2, Vincenzo da Seregno 1 and Vincenzo da Seregno 2, Litta Modignani, Appennini 10 new entrances in via Monsignor Romero, Seguro, Luraghi, Gozzoli, Lucca 1 and Lucca 2, Ciconi, Lorenteggio, Lodovico il Moro, Buccinasco.

