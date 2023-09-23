The Milanese council has decided to extend some of the exemptions for access to Areas B and C so as not to penalize those who have already started a process of replacing their polluting private vehicle

After the increase in entry tickets Area C scheduled from October 30, 2023 and passed by 5 to 7.50 euros together with the proposal to keep the cameras on even during weekends, the Milanese council has decided to extend some of the exemptions for access in Area B and in Area C. The will of the Sala administration is “not to penalize those who have already started a process of replacing polluting private vehicles”.

Accompanying measures — The Milan city council has established that the accompanying measures granted to some categories subject to the bans in force in Area B and in Area C and expiring on September 30, 2023, will be extended so as not to penalize those who have already started a process aimed at replacing the polluting private vehicle. In particular, the measures adopted for theArea B will allow citizens, whether resident in Milan or not, to own a vehicle Euro 5 diesel and who have already signed, by 31 March of this year, a long-term purchase, leasing or rental contract for the scrapping of the old vehicle, to be able to circulate within theArea B until the new car arrives and in any case no later June 2024. The same conditions will be recognized for Euro 5 diesel vehicles used for taxi service or rental service with driver. It will be the administration's responsibility to officially extend the June 30, 2024 the exemptions already requested and expiring on 30 September 2023.

Home-work commute — Same extension for those using a diesel 5 euros for the home-work journey between 9pm and 7am, employees of the armed forces, police, firefighters, civil protection, bailiffs, driving schools, commercial agents and artisans, general practitioners and family paediatricians on home visits, as well as volunteers on night duty at recognized social and health care institutions based within the Municipality. Finally, the possibility of entering will be recognized Area B to use the interchange car parks Lampugnano, Forlanini And Rogoredo.

The concessions — To take advantage of the benefits it is necessary to forward the request on the platform ofArea B and complete the online process before accessing the Ztl. The owners of a diesel 5 euros with Isee less than 20 thousand euros will have another thirty entrances at their disposal Area B in addition to the exemption days, 25 for residents, 5 for non-residents, usable between 1 October 2023 and 30 September 2024.