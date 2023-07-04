Expected meeting between Furlani and Carnevali. The Rossoneri want to anticipate the Nerazzurri competition. Napoli and Roma also remain more than vigilant about the midfielder

Marco Fallisi-Carlo Laudisa

Milan has warmed up its engines and is now trying to overtake the competition for Davide Frattesi: after days of talks and more or less declared interest, we move on to phase two. The negotiation one. Which will take place today in Milan, where Giorgio Furlani, managing director of Milan, and Giovanni Carnevali, counterpart of Sassuolo, will discuss at the table the blue midfielder who is tempting half of Serie A.

Profile from milan — And obviously Milan is tempting, especially now that Tonali has officially moved to England and Pioli is grappling with a midfield that needs rebuilding, with Bennacer out for a long time due to injury and Loftus-Cheek so far the only brick in the new construction site. Frattesi is liked because he is of the right age – he will turn 24 in September -, the potential of human capital to exploit and possibly resell in the future, and of course the credentials for the Rossoneri midfielder. For an insertion midfielder with a hot foot like Frattesi (7 goals in the last championship, one of which scored at San Siro in the historic 5-2 draw of the Dionisi band against the outgoing Italian champions), Pioli is ready to redesign Milan and change from the 4-2-3-1 that was the trademark of his Scudetto to a tailor-made 4-3-3 for the blond from Sassuolo, who told the Gazzetta: “I’m a midfielder and I want to be exploited for my characteristics”. See also Video: Rafael Santos Borré scores a goal against Barcelona and dedicates it to Rincón

no auctions — Milan takes the field to try, but the dialogue with the Emilians will open with a very specific basic idea: in via Aldo Rossi they do not intend to participate in auctions for Frattesi because they consider Sassuolo’s evaluation excessive. It will be necessary to discuss, negotiate and perhaps even study a formula that can allow the parties to reach an agreement and bring the deal to fruition. Difficult, but not impossible: the feeling is that getting the timing right, in this negotiation, will be fundamental. And that Inter’s maneuvers on Samardzic could pave the way, at least in part.

the situation — Frattesi’s is a real skein to unravel. Sassuolo started with a request for 40 million, but is willing to accept technical compensation. Along the way, then, the quotation modeled itself at an altitude of 35. And also in this case Inter was a forerunner in the dialogue with the Emilians. So much so that Beppe Marotta went so far as to offer 23 million to the CEO. neroverde Carnevali plus the attacker Mulattieri’s card (fresh from loan to Frosinone): valued at 8 million. In short, there remained a gap of 4 million between supply and demand. But the cold shower from Saudi Arabia made the Nerazzurri’s situation worse: instead of 23 million, only 18 million arrived for the sale of Brozovic and this significantly reduced the budget. Hence the braking of Marotta who, thanks to the acceleration with Udinese for Samardzic, favors the rivals. See also Rafael Santos Borré and his pending dream: to be in the next World Cup

cards — And Milan is counting on making the time advantage count. Of course, in via Aldo Rossi they are not preparing mind-boggling offers, but the intention is to raise the bar. And then there’s Lorenzo Colombo’s card, the centre-forward who made his mark in Lecce last season on his Serie A debut. How much will the Vimercate centre-forward be valued? This is the most important step in today’s meeting to understand if the Rossoneri club can really take the lead over the others. Roma are also at stake in this game and (let’s remember) have a 30% resale right. This would allow the Giallorossi club to bring the midfielder home at a clearly lower cost than their competitors. Nor should we forget the role of Napoli, who have long joined the run-up. At first Frattesi had asked for time to reflect after the first proposals from the Campania club. But will anything have changed now? Certainly the international commitments for next season also affect this player’s choice. Inter, Milan and Napoli play in the Champions League, while Roma will play in the Europa League. Even this aspect can weigh in this exciting race. See also Seriousness of Florian Thauvin's injury confirmed