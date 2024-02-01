Milan-Antonio Conte? Nope, The Devil dreams of Thiago Motta (with Zirkzee or…)

Antonio Conte next Milan manager? A rumor that has been going around strongly for days and the rumors of the last few hours speak of Zlatan Ibrahimovic determined to bring the Salento coach to the Rossoneri bench. But the rumor from Rossoneri circles is not confirmed. The former Juventus and Inter coach is a name that warms the hearts of the fans, certainly a champion on the bench, but the Devil by Gerry Cardinale has clear ideas about the future (stadium included with all due respect to the San Siro renovation project, as anticipated in recent days by Affari) a different technical project has been in mind for some time. And he continues on that.

From what is known to Affaritaliani.it, if there is a change on the bench with Stefano Pioli's farewell at the end of the season, the idea is to focus on a young, emerging coach ready to make the leap to a big club. And here the name in pole position is one: Thiago Motta. The work carried out in this year and a half in the shadow of the Two Towers by the Italian-Brazilian coach is there for all to see: beyond the (excellent) results on the pitch, his Bologna is a solid, compact team with an identity of game. We will have to pay attention to the competition, from Rome to Naples, passing through Barcelona and the Premier League clubs: There are many eyes on Thiago Motta. Rumors have also recently filtered through Turin that Juventus is looking at him, in case Max Allegri doesn't stay (with whom we will soon discuss the possibility of a contract renewalthe current one expires in June 2025).

With Thiago Motta, Milan dreams of a winning combination: Joshua Zirkzee, the Dutch striker who is conquering Bologna and Serie A. The Devil is ready to make a sacrifice to put him at the center of his future attack (with Leao and Pulisic on the sides it would technically be an unstoppable trident for the opposing defenses), the only obstacle may be represented by Bayern Munich who may decide to take the player back by paying 40 million euros. At that point we would have to go to the Bavarians and the situation would get complicated…

The great alternative to Zirkzee, the parallel dream of the Rossoneri, is Benjamin Sesko, 20-year-old striker for RB Leipzig and the Slovenian national team who has a high release clause (50 million and contract until 2028), but is a sure future crack in world football. In this case, pay attention to… many, but first and foremost there is Arsenal.