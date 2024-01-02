Milan-Pioli, what a reaction with Sassuolo and Cagliari

Stefano Pioli's bench is solid: the victories against Sassuolo and Cagliari in the Italian Cup showed not only his Milan's reaction to the difficultiesthe response on the pitch after the bad match against Salernitana before Christmas, the ability to go beyond absences/injuries and the value of some interesting young players from the academy (from Simic to Jimenez, passing through Zeroli and Traorè).

The contract between the Emilian coach and the Rossoneri club expires in 2025, but in May the Via Aldo Rossi club will take stock of how the season went: championship (qualification for the Champions League is mandatory, the Scudetto now seems like a distant mirage if Inter and Juventus don't slow down), theEuropa League (which may be a true objective, the bookmakers put Milan among the favorites to win the final) and the Italian Cup (currently Rossoneri in the quarter-finals).

Milan, the rumors about the Rossoneri bench

Rumors about possible replacements for Pioli have been circulating in recent weeks: Thiago Motta, Palladino, Farioli, De Zerbi and Conte. The latter – who according to rumors is liked by Zlatan Ibrahimovic – is the most fascinating name, even if the company philosophy, in the event of a change of coach, seems more oriented towards young and emerging coaches. Anyway, in a scenario with Antonio Conte as AC Milan coachsecond Liberoquotidiano.it – ​​which title: Milan-Conte, crazy tom tam: “The first shot is already here” – the first move would lead to the renewal of Olivier Giroud's contract (expiring at the end of the season). “For sure, there will be pressure from Conte, who has always respected the world champion since his days at Chelsea and Arsenal and would like to keep him for at least another season, to act as leader of a group that needs points of reference “. Not that without Conte, Milan won't think about extending the contract of Giroud, scorer of 41 goals in 106 appearances in these 3 years (many of which in the most important matches, Olly's being heavy goals): the cancellation of the Growth Decree has complicated a some plans (not just for him and not just for the Rossoneri), but Milan and the French striker will certainly meet in the coming weeks to discuss a possible future together again.

Subscribe to the newsletter

