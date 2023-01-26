The feat in Milan fails and falls to Monaco, 101-88. Olimpia accepts the high-speed game of the Monegasques, despite the good percentages from the field (Luwawu-Cabarot the best among the Milanese) the Italian champions suffer from the great athleticism of James (18 with 10 assists) and his teammates giving up in the fourth decisive.

Munich-Milan 101-88

—

Battle quintet for the AX starting with Ricci in the wing spot, Melli opens the dance from the arc, the response of the awaited ex Mike James, 10-3 which forces coach Messina to take an immediate timeout. A play of pure energy by Luwawu-Cabarrot restores life to the red and white attack, a triple by the French for minus 2, 12-10. Coach Obradovic tries the Moneke card but Hall and Luwawu-Cabarrot keep Olimpia level, equal at 19. The Milanese attack is brilliant and finds rhythm and good conclusions, the blaze of Okobo and Brown bring the Monegasques ahead, 29-22 at the first siren. The impact of the second lines of the Italian champions was also positive, 7 points spun by Thomas for minus 3, 33-30. Another mini tear by Okobo who doesn’t detach a still reactive AX, Baron and Mitrou-Long hurt from distance, 39-36. Area songs for Coach Messina’s troop who take some defensive risks, courage that pays off with Davies who continues the guests’ triple festival, 57-50 at the long break. Olimpia tightens the defensive screws after the interval, Luwawu-Cabarrot again protagonist in the new recovery of the guests, 66-62 by Hall. The drawbridge of coach Messina’s men rises, still the Frenchman, now irrepressible, seals the tie at 70. The principality’s team loses certainties and now struggles to find the comfortable conclusions of the first half. We need talented play for Monaco, a quality that the hosts don’t lack, Hall first and then James give new inertia, 80-74 at the penultimate siren. James and his companions start running again, the percentages from the field return high, the stretch signed by Diallo and Loyd arrives, 90-78. The ex Valencia is still in evidence in the shoulder, this time decisive, of the Monegasques, 101-88.