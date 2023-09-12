Milan – Another serious accident in Milan, where this afternoon a 55-year-old on a bicycle was hit by a car. The impact happened in via Ascanio Sforza at number 73 and, according to the first investigations carried out by the local police, the woman was proceeding in the same direction as the Toyota which hit her from behind.

An ambulance and a medical vehicle came to her aid. The cyclist was transported to hospital under code red. The local police are working on the dynamics of the accident.

Thus continues the long series of accidents involving cyclists in Milan, where five people have died since the beginning of the year. The latest, the 28 year old from Emilia Francesca Quaglia was killed less than two weeks ago, on August 29, when she was hit by a truck in Viale Emilio Caldara, near Piazza Medaglie d’Oro.

Heavy vehicles, which from October 1st will not be able to circulate in the Lombardy capital if they do not have a sensor for the so-called “blind spot”, are also involved in the other fatal accidents recorded in Milan since the beginning of the year: this was the case on February 1st, when she died the 38-year-old in Piazzale Loreto Veronica D’Incà.

April 20thChristina Scotland, a 39-year-old personal trainer, mother of a 6-year-old girl, was hit and killed by a concrete mixer in Corso di Porta Vittoria, in the center, at midday. A few days later, on May 8, in via Comasina a 55 year old Chinese man he died after being hit by a seesaw.

The fourth fatal accident dates back to 22 June: the victim is a 60-year-old woman, struck by a cement mixer in Piazza Durante. Throughout Italy, 125 people died in a road accident while riding a bicycle from the beginning of 2023 to August 27 this year. A fact that was underlined today in Milan during the final event of the “Ragazzi On the Road” road education project in which the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, also took part.

«I love cycling, but where there is space and safety. Creating cycle paths even where situations are complicated can be a risk for everyone”, warned Salvini, addressing the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala remotely, with whom – he said – “I will speak, because lives go beyond political colour”.