The coach, after the positivity of Moraschini and Mitoglou: “No tolerance. Here we compete correctly, respecting the game and the opponents. I’m sorry for the medical staff who work hard every day”

For the second time in six months, Milan falls into the anti-doping network. After the case of Riccardo Moraschini, tested positive for clostebol (an anabolic steroid) by Wada Italy in October during a surprise test and then disqualified for a year with a lot of early contractual termination, the same fate touches Dinos Mitoglou, “pinched” after the Panathinaikos-Milan Euroleague match on 4 March. This time it was the control bodies of FIBA, to which the Euroleague contracts the anti-doping procedures, that caught the Olimpia player in the wrong. The disputed prohibited substance was not disclosed to Mitoglou who was the first to receive notification and subsequent suspension. Milan, immediately informed, preferred to defend the privacy of the long Greek pending counter-analysis. Meanwhile, the FIP is also awaiting the outcome of the Fiba check: as happened for Moraschini, Mitoglou will also be suspended for both competitions, cup and championship. Milan has no more commercials to make the transfer market, having already exhausted the 18 memberships for Serie A, while the Euroleague one closed on February 28th. See also Inter and Milan: "The priority is the stadium, ready for other projects"

Damage to image – For Milan, relaunched by Giorgio Armani and the world brand that represents the great designer, the damage more than technical is above all to the image. Two doping cases in the same season are many, too many for a club that is a virtuous management model, they are flaws in an (almost) perfect system. The other evening, after the success against Bayern, coach Messina clarified the position of the company without hiding the embarrassment and annoyance that this new doping case has generated. The first to be strongly angry is the Hector who in Olimpia is much more than a coach. “As a club, both in past years and with previous managements and this year, it has always done the utmost to compete fairly, respecting us, the opponents and the game – it is Messina’s defense -. For us as a club and for the group we represent, given when it happened with Moraschini and Mitoglou, we do not have any kind of tolerance towards doping. Whether for cases of superficiality or willful misconduct: we cannot accept doping. I hope that Mitoglou will have the opportunity to explain himself and that it was a mistake. I am extremely sorry, especially for the people who work on our medical and injury prevention staff. They are people who from morning to night, from the start of the season, remind everyone what the rules are. It bothers me and it bothers us that we can even remotely think of some lack on the part of people who work with extreme professionalism every day, especially when the players come back from injuries. ” See also Milan, how beautiful Venice is: Ibra and Theo show, the Devil takes the lead

Just cause – The zero tolerance recalled by the coach is a message sent to Mitoglou that, in the event of disqualification, he will be fired even if he returns before the natural expiration of his contract set for June 2023. For the regulation of Giba (the players’ association that equates Italians and foreigners) it is just cause to interrupt the employment relationship due to disqualification or disqualifications that exceed 10 official matches in the season. Messina’s passage on injury management is not accidental: Mitoglou was out for three months due to a fracture in his left foot and the work of the medical and rehabilitation staff was very important (as also in the case of Shavon Shields) to bring him back to the field in the expected times. Now Milan, in the silence of a newly instructed investigation that will have to clear up all doubts, can ask itself about any errors but first of all the players have made a mistake. Moraschini is already paying dearly for his sentence, Mitoglou will follow. See also Álvarez Balanta's teammate dies at Bruges in Belgium

March 31 – 09:17

