Milan one week before the end of the market with question number 9. Ekitike and Taremi remain very welcome but too expensive. Ekitike for the signing (about 3.5 million, which Milan should pay in full), Taremi for the cost of the transfer (Porto is asking for 15-20 million). The last few days will tell: if there is an opportunity, for them or others, Milan will say yes, otherwise Colombo – destined for Monza – will remain as a third striker. The striker could be the market’s last shot in entry.
However, the transfer front remains open: from Origi to Saelemaekers via Ballo-Touré: the full-back is the one who seems to have the most market. Fulham rejected, with Werder Bremen not finding an agreement with Milan, the last club to ask for information is Antwerp, which already has a principle of understanding with Milan and hopes to find the right combination also with Ballo-Touré. For the Spring season here is the 2005 striker Alexander Simmelhack from Copenhagen.
