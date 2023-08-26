Milan one week before the end of the market with question number 9. Ekitike and Taremi remain very welcome but too expensive. Ekitike for the signing (about 3.5 million, which Milan should pay in full), Taremi for the cost of the transfer (Porto is asking for 15-20 million). The last few days will tell: if there is an opportunity, for them or others, Milan will say yes, otherwise Colombo – destined for Monza – will remain as a third striker. The striker could be the market’s last shot in entry.