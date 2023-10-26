Last season the route to the semi-finals brought in over 100 million. Stopping at the group phase would still mean overall revenues of over 50 and the financial situation would remain sustainable

Michele Antonelli

The starting point can be found in the words of the Rossoneri president Paolo Scaroni, which arrived after the approval of the latest budget. “The economic results are influenced by the sporting ones. A Milan that does well in the Champions League and qualifies for next year would mean a more sustainable club with significant revenues. At that point we could look at the market in a different way.” Satisfaction therefore with the numbers (starting with the +6 profit in the latest balance sheet), but the usual attention to Europe. In all its aspects.

the last season — The analysis starts from the data of the last season, which led the club to break the 400 million euro mark in revenues for the first time in its history (balance sheet closed on 30 June). An important plus, of over 100 million, is linked to the European path, with the team capable of reaching the semi-finals sixteen years after the last time. Qualification through the championship immediately gave away around forty million between participation (around 15), ten-year ranking (points accumulated in the last ten years, around fifteen million here too), market pool, result prizes and bonuses from sponsors. To this figure was then added the box office share, last year of around 15 million for the initial grouping (3 million for the home match against Dinamo Zagreb, 4.6 with Salzburg and 6.8 with Chelsea ). The direct elimination matches make everything rise, with another 9.6 million brought home with the qualification to the round of 16, 10.6 for the passage to the quarter-finals and 12.5 thanks to the semi-finals, to which add the stadium revenue from the matches home games (just over 9 million against Tottenham, 8 against Napoli and around 10.5 against Inter). See also 'Canelo' Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol fight for the light heavyweight title: time and TV

The bills — Important numbers and if nothing else complicated to repeat this year, analyzing the moment and the current standings in the group, with the Rossoneri last by 2 points (behind PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle). Here too, room for numbers. All clubs qualified for the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League receive 15.64 million euros from UEFA. To this sum must be added the results bonuses (2.8 million for each victory and 930 thousand euros for the draw, with the undistributed amounts for the draw which are put together and divided between the participating clubs, in proportion to the victories). It means that up to now the journey in group F has brought in 1.86 million in cash. Accompanying this are the ranking (this year just over 19 million), the box office data (with Newcastle just under 5 million were collected, it is easy to hypothesize similar or higher figures with PSG and Borussia Dortmund at San Siro) and the share relating to the market pool (obtained based on the proportional value of each television market represented by the clubs and divided among the participating teams of each country, which in the worst case will bring around 4 million). See also Cruz Azul's starting lineup against Tigres on Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2023

perspectives — In short, considering the worst scenario for Milan today, that of exit from the group stage, the accounts would remain sustainable and the current Champions League – all inclusive – would still provide income well above 50 million. A figure certainly far from last year’s numbers, but decidedly softened by the budget finally in the black. As reiterated by the management, however, for the club’s growth path it will be essential to participate on a stable basis in the top European competition. Starting next season.