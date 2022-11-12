Milan with Puma, “Paninari” collection

AC Milan and PUMA take their partnership to a new level with the presentation of a streetwear collection inspired by the Paninari subculture in Milan.

The famous Paninari subculture established a new code for the young Milanese of the 1980s, creating a new style – characterized by bright colors – that differentiated them from their peers. The attention to detail typical of Paninari also distinguishes the latter PUMA x AC Milan collection, that reinterprets and rekindles that iconic style in favor of a new generation.

With this new streetwear collection, PUMA and AC Milan offer a personal and intimate look at the Club founded in 1899, paying homage to the cultural phenomenon of the Paninari, a popular look that soon spread beyond Milan and Italy and became a of the main fashion influences of the 1980s, creating a style that still continues to be a reference for designers and fashionistas today – further testimony of Milan’s status as a trendsetting city and one of the fashion capitals of the world.

The collection consists of casual clothing items such as T-shirts and hoodies, tailored silhouettes and cut-and-sew items such as trousers and long-sleeved polo shirts, as well as outerwear items such as puffer jackets.

