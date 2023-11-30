The absence of Thiaw and the unavailability of the other central defenders forces Pioli to make emergency choices starting from Saturday against Frosinone: let’s see the pros and cons

Marco Pasotto

It will be necessary to choose between a role player who plays in the Primavera, a full-back to adapt to the center and an all-field player to play back in areas (far) outside those of competence. There are no other solutions to replace Thiaw on Saturday evening against Frosinone, unless Kjaer makes a last-minute recovery. Whichever way you look at it, the situation is dramatic from a sporting point of view because finding yourself at the end of November with only one capable and eligible central defender is a sensational anomaly.

consideration — Yet Pioli will have to invent something. At least make the most correct choice because it is quite clear that any choice presents risks. In terms of tactical logic, it is reasonable to think of Jan-Carlo Simic. Having turned eighteen in May, born in Germany to a Bosnian father and a Serbian mother, Abate’s defender has already been called up by Pioli in the last few matches precisely because the team was very short (he wasn’t on the list against Dortmund, not having the requisites to be included in the Champions League B list). Furthermore, the coach has taken him into consideration since the summer, when he added him to the first team for the tour in the USA, obtaining in exchange quality performances for such a young boy. In short, Simic by profession does what is needed to make up for Thiaw’s absence, but the registry and the difference in pace and intensity between Serie A and Primavera is a factor to reflect on in depth. Camarda, meanwhile, commented on Instagram under a post from his friend: “Come on, it’s your time soon.” And Simic: “Step by step little brother.” See also Wijnaldum runs towards recovery: and Mourinho hopes to have him back in January

emergency — The “middle way” would be Calabria. In the sense that he is not a central defender, but he is a defender. On his side he would have the experience to make up for tactical differences and tactical exercises in which he still moves along the defensive line. However, it is one thing to face the opponent on the wing, another centrally. In his career Davide, in emergencies, has placed himself centrally on some sporadic occasions, but we are talking about a handful of minutes, and sometimes as part of a three-man defence. Physical Advantage: Speed. Physical disadvantage: height. In this case, who would go to the right in his place? One between Florenzi and Musah.

perspectives — Finally, here is Krunic’s candidacy. We contemplate it more than anything because it is what the Champions League match offered when Thiaw left the scene. Rade is a footballingly intelligent player who is monstrously adaptable in more or less all areas of the pitch. At Milan he did everything, now all he needs to do is put on Maignan’s gloves. But we are talking about a midfielder sent to the center of defense. Of course, at Milan when he plays as an interior player in the 4-2-3-1 or in front of the defense in the 4-3-3, he has purely defensive tasks. In short, he knows how to raise the wall. But it’s a bit like Calabria’s point: the prospects would change if you found yourself in pure marking on an attacker. Because it’s one thing to act as a breakwater against the insertions of other people’s midfielders, but it’s another thing to position yourself behind a full-time centre-forward. Compared to Calabria, however, he can boast eight centimeters more upwards. Factor not to be underestimated. We close with a final consideration, which must be taken into account: as if that were not enough, the current scenario also “offers” Tomori’s warning. At the next yellow card Fik will be disqualified. If Kjaer was really slow to return, Milan – net of the use of Simic – could risk finding themselves without a central defender in their squad. See also Leclerc: "Positive Friday, we need to improve in qualifying"