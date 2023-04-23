Youth in power, with one eye on Italy and another on Europe. San Siro is preparing to host Milan-Lecce on Sunday in the championship, with the Rossoneri looking for heavy points in fourth place and the Giallorossi in full swing to safety. But the confrontation between Pioli’s team and Salento also looks to the Primavera world: the Diavolo is back from the semi-final loss in the Youth League against Hajduk Split, Coppitelli’s boys are dominating the championship.