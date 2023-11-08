Milan, Giroud-Leao knock out Mbappè’s PSG: the Rossoneri sprint to the Champions League round of 16

Sweet night for Milan and Lazio in the Champions League: Leao and Giroud overturn Mbappè’s PSG giving a wonderful victory to the Rossoneri fans who made yet another sold out at San Siro (proceeds of 7.7 million euros), Ciro Immobile beats Feyenoord at the Olimpico (scoring his 200th goal with the blue and white shirt).

Two days before the end of the Champions League groups, Stefano Pioli’s Devil is back in the running for the round of 16 and Maurizio Sarri’s eagles take flight as they see their goal closer. Let’s see the winning combinations for Milan and Lazio

Milan qualifies for the Champions League round of 16 if…

Despite the victory against PSG, Milan are in third place in group F with 5 points behind the French (6) and league leaders Borussia Dortmund (7) thanks to the 2-0 home win over Necastle (last with 4). The situation remains extremely balanced in what was identified by everyone at the time of the draw as the ironclad group. If it ended today, the Devil would go to the Europa League, but the remaining two days offer the dream of qualifying for the round of 16 for Giroud, Leao and his teammates.

The good news is that Milan are masters of their destiny: the passage to the next round does not depend on external results and if he were to win the last two matches the passage to heaven in the knockout phase of the Champions League would be mathematical.

The bad news is that 4 points (win and draw) might not be enough. in the two challenging matches that Pioli’s team will have to face against Borussia Dortmund at San Siro (28 November) and Newcastle (13 December).

Giroud like Hateley, Leao outclasses Mbappe, Loftus monstrous: MILAN-PSG REPORT CARDS

The combinations that take Milan to the Champions League round of 16

Wins against both Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle;

Beats Borussia at San Siro, draws with Newcastle on the final day and PSG beats Dortmund in the last round

Draw with Borussia Dortmund, defeat Newcastle and PSG beat Dortmund on the final matchday

Win against Borussia Dortmund, draw with Newcastle in England and PSG do not score more than two points against the Magpies and the Germans.

They win against Borussia Dortmund, lose against Newcastle and PSG beat the Germans

They lose against Borussia Dortmund, win against Newcastle and PSG have only managed one point in the last two matchdays against Newcastle and Dortmund.

Meanwhile, for Milan it will be essential to win the next match against Borussia Dortmund to overcome the Germans and move forward in direct matches.

GROUP F RANKING

1- Borussia Dortmund 7 points (goal difference +1) in 4 games

2- PSG 6 points (goal difference +1) in 4 games

3- MILAN 5 points (goal difference -2) in 4 games

4- Newcastle United 4 points (goal difference 0) in 4 games

GROUP F CALENDAR

Fifth day (28 November 2023)

Milan-Borussia Dortmund (9pm)

Paris Saint-Germain-Newcastle (9pm)

Sixth matchday (13 December 2023)

Newcastle-Milan (9pm)

Borussia Dortmund-PSG (9pm)

Lazio qualifies for the Champions League round of 16 if…

After the 1-0 victory against Feyenoord, Lazio is second in Group E with 7 points, behind Atletico Madrid (8 points). The Dutch remained stuck at 6 and Celtic are bottom of the table with 1 point. Sarri’s team qualifies for the round of 16 with 4 points out of 6 but even just a victory on the next matchday, at home against Celtic on 28 November, could be enough if Atletico were to win against Feyenoord. The last match on December 13th at the Spaniards’ home could become irrelevant for the purposes of progressing to the next round, but decisive for playing for first place in the group.

GROUP AND RANKING

1- Atletico Madrid – 8 points (goal difference +7)

2- Lazio – 7 points (goal difference 0)

3- Feyenoord – 6 points (goal difference +2)

4- Celtic – 1 point (goal difference -9)

GROUP AND CALENDAR

Fifth day (28 November 2023)

Lazio-Celtic (6.45pm)

Feyenoord-Atletico Madrid (9pm)

Sixth matchday (13 December 2023)

Atletico Madrid-Lazio (9pm)

Celtic-Feyenoord (9pm)

