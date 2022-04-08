In the last ten days the Milanese have struggled (even to zsegnare). The Spalletti module instead works: 19 goals with ten different players

At the sprint of the goal, Napoli is in pole position. Numbers that do not give any certainty in the championship race. But for sure the blue team is showing that they have more fuel, in the sense of being able to find goals, even in situations and with different players. To take a little bit of the pulse of this championship, we consider the last 10 days and we discover that Luciano Spalletti’s boys have scored almost twice as much as Milan (19 against 10) and 7 goals more than Inter too.

UNIQUE STAIN – Looking back on the journey of these last 10 stages in a single match, Napoli did not go on the net: precisely in the direct match lost by Milan (only defeat). But absurdly from then on, the Azzurri left with greater conviction. While Pioli’s team twice (against Juventus and Bologna) remained dry and only in two other situations did they manage to score 2 goals: with Inter in the watershed derby and then in Salerno, where, however, those goals were not enough to win. And for the Nerazzurri there are even three dry matches from which only two points have arrived. See also Magnificent obsession: now Milan also have his own

THE DIFFERENCE – In this breathtaking final, in which every detail can make a difference, scoring has a particular weight and Napoli are the only one of the three contenders to show that they hit the target without too much difficulty. Yes, because beyond the evidence of a deadly scorer like Victor Osimhen, who has scored 6 goals in this period, there are nine other players who have scored. In this phase of the season, with the fatigue that undermines muscles and minds, bringing 10 different players in 10 games to score, means that Spalletti is juggling his squad to the fullest and is able to propose different and even surprising offensive solutions for the opposing defenses. Defining the snapshot of this period here are the other Napoli goalscorers: 4 Insigne goals (3 on a penalty), Lozano 2, and then with a goal there are Mertens, Petagna, Fabian Ruiz, Politano, Elmas, Juan Jesus and Rrahmani. So the attack works, but also midfielders and defenders come to an effective conclusion, it means that the action is unified and the ways of scoring become multiple. See also Sampdoria, Tufano: "It's difficult to do better against this Juve"

BALANCES – Because if it is true that in the championship Napoli has only one man in double figures – Osimhen at 11 – it is equally true that he manages to score with 13 different players and above all without losing balance in the defensive phase, since the blue one continues from the beginning of the championship. to be the best defense of the tournament. A defense, among other things, in which only Mario Rui, among the owners who played the most, did not go on the net. From Di Lorenzo to the three central defenders (Tuanzebe played just a few minutes in the league), everyone had their moment of glory. Often the result of the consequences of set pieces in which Napoli (21 centers) in Europe is second only to Liverpool (22).

OVERTAKING TESTS – And while by now there are very few tickets available for tomorrow (50,000 in attendance), Spalletti keeps his team focused this weekend, winning, could also hope for an overtaking, if Milan in Turin were not able to conquer the three points. . But these are all speeches that the technician does not want to hear. Already twice, against the Milanese, Napoli had the opportunity but failed to perform at their best. And then Spalletti has a lot of respect for Fiorentina and the work of the Italian. Rather, he will remember the burning defeat, albeit at extra time, of the Italian Cup. Precisely because nothing can be taken for granted in this exciting championship. See also "Ideas, good game and hunger for victories: this Atalanta is for the Scudetto. Pioli will not give up"

April 9 – 00:35

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #Inter #beware #scores #Napoli #launches #Scudetto #sprint