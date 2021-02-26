Neon (AFP)

The Swedish veteran star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Italian striker of Milan, is currently returning to the “Old Trafford” stadium, to face his former team, Manchester United, in the most prominent matches of the final eight of the European League “Europa League” football competition, according to the draw that was drawn in Nyon today. Friday”.

It is the first time that the two teams meet at the continental level since the same round in the European Champions League 2009-2010 season, and the confrontation ended with the England team winning back and forth 3-2 and 4-0.

Ibrahim played two seasons in the ranks of the “Red Devils” and won the title of this particular competition with him in 2017, noting that he missed the final match against Ajax Amsterdam (2-0), due to a serious knee injury, in addition to winning the English Professional Clubs League Cup in the same year. .

Milan had struggled to reach this role by drawing away from the Serbian Red Star 2-2, then 1-1 at the San Siro stadium, to qualify thanks to the goals scored away from home.

On the other hand, Manchester United decided, as a result of his confrontation with Real Sociedad, Spain, in the first leg, when he beat him four goals without a response, in a match in Turin, before he settled with a goalless draw with him at home.

Tottenham enters his confrontation with Slavia Prague, a candidate to overtake him, but he must beware of the surprises of the latter, who knocked out his compatriot Leicester City, the third in the domestic league, by beating him with two clean goals at the house of the latter, after they tied in the first leg.

The meeting between Arsenal and Olympiakos, who eliminated him from the 32nd round last season, will be renewed when the London club emerged victorious in the first leg away from home 1-0, before the Greek team rose up, and toppled it from the competition by beating it in London 2-1 after the extension.

Arsenal returned to the “Giorgios Karaiskakis” stadium for Olympiacos on Thursday to play the second leg “at home”, and narrowly overcame Benfica, who was ahead of him 2-1, before the “Gunners” team turned the table and came out 3-2 at the end of the match, after They tied home 1-1 in Rome.

The two matches were held outside the stronghold of the two teams due to travel restrictions imposed in the two countries on those coming from them due to the outbreak of the Corona virus.