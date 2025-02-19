Perhaps the entire wasted talent can be measured on the short air show that overshadowed this black evening for Italian club football. In the San Siro of Milan, the 51st minute ran, the AC Milan had checked the action in a remarkable way and led 1-0, when Theo Hernandez ran into the penalty area of ​​Feyenoord Rotterdam and started a very simple -minded swallow. The left-back is considered one of the best in his field in Italy, but also as a cross-border commuter on the edge of the carelessness, which in this case had direct consequences: Hernandez was immediately attempted to fraud with yellow-red, 20 minutes later a collaborative unsettled Milan compensation. The Champions League season for the team ended another 20 minutes later. And Italian football in a creative crisis.

The “black evening” described the Gazzetta Dello Sport Later this February Day, where the entire self-image of a nation was questioned in two locations in Lombardy: Milan played lightly after the 0: 1 in the first leg against the little Rotterdam, and in neighboring Bergamo the celebrated European League lost -2024 winners from Atalanta 1: 3 against the small club Bruges. The consequences of these defeats against two proportionate small locations of European football could be noticeable in the medium term: In the fight for a fifth starting place in the upcoming Champions League season, Italy’s competitor Spain now has all the trump cards in second place behind the English Premier League .

According to the pictures on Tuesday evening, there would have been good arguments in the meantime to declare this Italian football as at least second best in Europe. Milan played courageously and aggressively, as was recently more common under the new coach Sergio Conceicao, Feyenoord should not have complained about a significant gap. The originally expected conditions could be seen: on one side a Dutch surprise elf played, but on the other her former best striker. In addition to players like Joao Felix and Kyle Walker, the Mexican Santiago Gimenez was one of numerous top -class winter access to Milan. And now he met for his ex-club Feyenoord for the early 1-0. The Milanese shopping policy was therefore not the problem of that night. But it brought little – because of the flying Hernandez.

The fact that two Italian teams lose their nerve

This was therefore self -inflicted, and it fits the entire season of the Rossoneri, who are currently most efficiently fighting their success, in the league (seventh place), but also in Europe: a serious defense error and a result of the result of the final defeat in the group phase against Zagreb In the first place brought them to the playoffs instead of directly to the round of 16. And in the first leg in Rotterdam, AC goalkeeper Mike Maignan gave the Dutch a goal, which caused them to come into play in the first place. It is all atypical for an Italian top team that usually boasts to play co-games with certain freezing cold.

A similar stored naivety was decisive in Bergamo. Surely, La Dea Is not the big, world -famous Milan and must therefore not feel quite as embarrassed after leaving. Only the team of Gian Piero Gasperini had developed its status as a secret favorite so hard that it was almost tragic how carelessly it played it within 90 minutes. Atalanta was beaten with its own weapons: Bruges switched over at lightning speed and effectively used his chances, while Atalanta did not score goals in an almost grotesque way. The fact that the otherwise outstanding former Leipzig Ademola Lookman awarded the penalty to the connection hit after his 1: 3. Just like the crazy freak out of the entertainment captain Rafael Toloi shortly before the end, who jumped into his side to his Bruges opponent and flew off the square.

The fact that two Italian teams lose their nerves in one evening leaves nothing good for a football nation that was actually in an international phase of success – but now has to hope for old acquaintances again: Juventus Turin, under coach Thiago Motta, continued in the development phase, And Inter Milan, most recently on the road with a shape, were the two remaining betting rider in the Champions League before Wednesday evening. An Italian title win in this competition is now 15 years ago.