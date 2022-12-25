Giroud is about to turn 37, Ibra has turned 41, Origi has seen very little, young players are growing but they are an unknown factor: Milan’s growth goes hand in hand with the search for the goalscorer of the future. Here are the names under observation

New goalscorers in January? No, it probably won’t happen to Milan. But the monitoring of the attackers in anticipation of 2023 has already been underway for some time, at the Rossoneri: if nothing happens in this sense in the winter transfer market session, something will certainly happen in the summer one. The Devil’s offensive department is very crowded at the moment, both in terms of attacking midfielders and as regards pure center forwards. But if it is true that Stefano Pioli has several options to choose from in the area of ​​the field that lies between the midfield and the attack, there is decidedly less abundance in the striker sector. See also Lazio, Luiz Felipe still no renewal: now Barcelona also check

For physical-athletic reasons, but also for age reasons. The next birthday of the precious Giroud will be the 37th, while Ibrahimovic – who hopes to be on the pitch in a month – has already blown out 41 candles. Zlatan has never been available to Pioli this season, returning as he is from surgery on his left knee, but Origi hasn’t seen much either, battered by muscle problems. The other strikers in the squad are second strikers rather than centre-forwards: Leao – whose future at Milan is still rather nebulous – and Rebic, who however has certainly not been immune to serious injuries over the years. And the young? Lazetic is growing, Colombo could return to the base, but in short, if Milan really aims to return to the top of European football, they need something more right now.

Okafor the favourite — So then we look at the transfer market, hoping that in the meantime the budget available to director Maldini and director Massara will increase in step with the constant presence in the Champions League and the club’s economic growth, driven by the new owner RedBird. The most recurring name is that of Noah Okafor, former opponent of the Rossoneri in this Champions League with the Salzburg shirt. Profile from Milan in terms of identity card, characteristics and salary, Okafor is however more of a second striker than before: taking him would be an excellent move in case of Leao’s departure, but it is a prospect that the Rossoneri fans don’t even want to imagine, today as today. See also SBK | Here is the new Yamaha GRT of Gerloff and Nozane

Profiles — More centre-forward is certainly Armando Broja, however struggling with a serious injury (anterior cruciate) which will keep him out until next season: the friendly between Chelsea and Aston Villa was fatal to the 21-year-old Albanian of the Blues. Jonathan David, 22, a Canadian of Haitian origins and with a US passport remains under the magnifying glass: he plays for Lille, a club from which Leao also passed, and it is a profile that has been evaluated in the past, such as that of Alexander Isak , then ended up at Newcastle. Finally, speaking of possible backfires, keep an eye out for Randal Kolo Muani, the man everyone remembers these days for his “match-point” in the world final, which also failed thanks to a super Emiliano Martinez. Milan had already considered a move for him a year ago, but didn’t even start a negotiation, also because Kolo Muani was already in the pipeline with Eintracht Frankfurt: with around thirty million in hand, however, the Rossoneri could reconsider a summer assault on the French. That he has indisputable qualities, as he also demonstrated in Qatar, beyond that cursed “almost goal” in the 120th minute of the final against Argentina. See also Simon Pellaud: the Swiss cyclist who came for a ride and stayed in Colombia

