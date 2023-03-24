Milan it is among the most polluted cities in the world. Alarm smog And particulate matter in the Lombard capital that the March 21, 2023 she ranked at third place in the worldbehind only a Tehran And Beijingwith the Po Valley which is confirmed as the most polluted area in all of Europe: in the Po Valley the strongest concentration of was recorded in the air fine particulate (PM10 and PM2.5).

Most polluted cities in the world

The list of most polluted city in the world varies according to the evaluation criteria adopted. However, some cities are consistently listed among the most polluted. Some of these include:

New Delhi, India – The Indian capital is often considered the most polluted city in the world due to the levels of fine particulate matter in the air. Beijing, China – Beijing has struggled with air pollution for many years, but still today suffers from a high concentration of smog. Moscow, Russia – Moscow it is often exposed to air pollution due to its cold climate and coal heating. Mexico City, Mexico – Mexico City’s high altitude and congested traffic contribute to high levels of air pollution. Tehran, Iran – Tehran has a serious air pollution crisis due to its geographical location and use of fossil fuels. Mumbai, India – Mumbai is a densely populated city with heavy industrial activity, which contributes to air and water pollution. Karachi, Pakistan – Karachi has one of the highest concentrations of fine particulate matter in the world, which impacts the health of its residents. Havana, Cuba – Air and water pollution is a problem in Havana due to its population density and use of fossil fuels. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Air pollution in Riyadh is largely caused by vehicular traffic and the use of coal-fired power plants. Cairo, Egypt – Cairo has a high rate of air pollution due to its geographical location, population density and use of fossil fuels.

Beijing is among the most polluted cities in the world

Pollution in Milan at record rates

In the city of Milan, despite the establishment of theArea B and Area C, continues to be one of the most polluted cities in the world. On 21 March, in fact, it was the third city in the world with a calculated average of Pm10 which reached 47.75 µg/m.

As of March 2023 Milan was the third most polluted city in the world

Milan occupies the third position, behind Tehran (Iran) e Beijing (China). Down from the podium there are Hanoi (Vietnam) e Dhaka (Bangladesh). Following Chiang Mai (Thailand), Chengdu (China) and Istanbul (Turkey).

Pollution in Milan, the causes

Milan is a city that has struggled with air pollution for many years and we must recognize that it has made major progress in bringing down its pollution levels in recent years. However, air pollution remains a big deal problem for the city, which also involves the whole Po Valley.

The main sources of air pollution in Milan I am the vehicular traffic And the industrial activity. The high volume of traffic on the road, especially during the peak hourscontributes to high levels of fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides in the air.

Industrial activity, particularly that in urban areas, is another important source of air pollution. Pollution, with a high concentration of fine particles (PM10 and PM2.5) in the air, is also caused by the presence of fuel heating fossils in homes.

Despite the restriction on traffic, pollution persists in Milan

To tackle the pollution problem, Milan has taken several measures, including the promotion ofuse of the bicycle and public transport, the limitation of the movement of vehicles more polluting, the promotion of the use of alternative fuels and the implementation of restricted traffic areas. However, despite these efforts, air pollution remains a significant problem in Milan.

Area B and traffic

This data on pollution in the city of Milan goes against the efforts made by theHall administration with the establishment of Area B. According to the data, in fact, the traffic restrictions have had no effect and the access to Area Binstead of decreasing, they increased by an average of 6%, up to over 20%.

