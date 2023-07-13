The Danish full-back from Midtjylland – in which Billy Beane also owns a share – is the classic forward-looking player who is so popular in the upper floors. The Rossoneri are studying the situation

Michael Antonelli

The north wind blows over Milan. In the complicated interlocking game started by Milan, the pieces become clearer day after day. The number one goal for the right wing remains Chukwueze, but the current gap with Villarreal and the Taremi idea up front (they are both non-EU and there is only one slot available after the arrival of Loftus-Cheek) pushes all exploration of new horizons. Among the most attentive profiles is Gustav Isaksen, winger of Midtjylland, a team that today has more than something in common with the Rossoneri.

The first suggestion comes from the Moneyball factor, which in RedBird's ideas will have to be the guiding star for the next decisions in the transfer market. Isaksen, born in 2001, is the classic project player. Young, functional to Pioli's ideas, with ample room for growth and with a market value ready to explode. In addition, he plays with the Danes of Midtjylland, a club that has grown in recent years with the strength of mathematics and in which Billy Beane, general manager with a well-known history and adviser to Gerry Cardinale, also holds a share. Factor not to be overlooked for the calculations of the Devil in a possible operation.

Isaksen's name has been in the Rossoneri notebooks for some time now and the player closed the last season in the Superligaen with remarkable numbers. Born on April 19, 2001 in Hjerk (Denmark), he is a technical and running winger, skilled in playing with both feet. He usually starts from the right, he knows how to concentrate and create superiority and the feature that impresses him more than others is dribbling. Raised by the Danish club's youth academy, he made it into the first team in 2019 and this year has racked up 22 goals and 9 assists in 45 appearances. Two of these came against Lazio in the Europa League between September and October last year. In the 5-1 first leg success, complete with a standing ovation from the fans, and in the 2-1 defeat at the Olimpico. Photograph of a non-trivial growth, considering the previous season ended with 8 centers and 7 winning passes.